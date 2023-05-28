Jiri Vesely's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open versus Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated for Sunday, May 28.

Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Vesely vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 30, 2022 (his last match), Vesely was dropped by Daniel Evans 4-6, 1-6, 1-6.

Tsitsipas is coming off a 5-7, 5-7 defeat at the hands of No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Vesely hasn't faced Tsitsipas in the past five years.

Vesely vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Vesely Stefanos Tsitsipas +1350 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 6.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 28.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 71.6

