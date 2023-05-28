Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jiri Vesely's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open versus Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated for Sunday, May 28.
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Vesely and Tsitsipas hit the court.
Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Vesely vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 30, 2022 (his last match), Vesely was dropped by Daniel Evans 4-6, 1-6, 1-6.
- Tsitsipas is coming off a 5-7, 5-7 defeat at the hands of No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Vesely hasn't faced Tsitsipas in the past five years.
Vesely vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Jiri Vesely
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+1350
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|6.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|28.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|71.6
