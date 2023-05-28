In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 452 Jiri Vesely.

In the Round of 128, Tsitsipas is favored over Vesely, with -10000 odds compared to the underdog's +1350.

Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 99.0% chance to win.

Jiri Vesely Stefanos Tsitsipas +1350 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 6.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 28.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 71.6

Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 30, 2022 (his last match), Vesely was dropped by Daniel Evans 4-6, 1-6, 1-6.

Tsitsipas is coming off a 5-7, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Vesely has played six matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.2 games per match in his 65 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.2% of those games.

In 19 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 56.4% of the games.

Vesely and Tsitsipas have not competed against each other since 2015.

