A match between John Isner (No. 89) and Nuno Borges (No. 76) is slated for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Isner vs. Borges Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Isner was beaten by No. 123-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 3-6.

This is the first time that Isner and Borges have competed against each other in the last five years.

Isner vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities

John Isner Nuno Borges +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

