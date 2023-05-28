John Isner vs. Nuno Borges: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A match between John Isner (No. 89) and Nuno Borges (No. 76) is slated for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
Tune in to watch Isner and Borges on Tennis Channel.
John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Isner vs. Borges Matchup Info
- In his most recent tournament, the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, Isner was beaten by No. 123-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 3-6.
- This is the first time that Isner and Borges have competed against each other in the last five years.
Isner vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities
|John Isner
|Nuno Borges
|+185
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|43.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.1
