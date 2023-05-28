In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, John Isner (ranked No. 89) faces Nuno Borges (No. 76).

Compared to the underdog Isner (+185), Borges is favored (-250) to make it to the round of 64.

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 71.4% chance to win.

John Isner Nuno Borges +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship on April 6, 2023 (his last match), Isner was dropped by Gijs Brouwer 4-6, 6-7.

Borges most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Isner has played 30.8 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

In his two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Isner has played an average of 37.0 games.

Borges has played 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.4 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.

On clay, Borges has played six matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Isner and Borges have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

