John Isner vs. Nuno Borges: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, John Isner (ranked No. 89) faces Nuno Borges (No. 76).
Compared to the underdog Isner (+185), Borges is favored (-250) to make it to the round of 64.
John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 71.4% chance to win.
|John Isner
|Nuno Borges
|+185
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|43.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.1
John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship on April 6, 2023 (his last match), Isner was dropped by Gijs Brouwer 4-6, 6-7.
- Borges most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Isner has played 30.8 games per match and won 49.1% of them.
- In his two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Isner has played an average of 37.0 games.
- Borges has played 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.4 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.
- On clay, Borges has played six matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Isner and Borges have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
