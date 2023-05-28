In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, John Isner (ranked No. 89) faces Nuno Borges (No. 76).

Compared to the underdog Isner (+185), Borges is favored (-250) to make it to the round of 64.

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 71.4% chance to win.

John Isner Nuno Borges
+185 Odds to Win Match -250
+30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

John Isner vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship on April 6, 2023 (his last match), Isner was dropped by Gijs Brouwer 4-6, 6-7.
  • Borges most recently played on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.
  • Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Isner has played 30.8 games per match and won 49.1% of them.
  • In his two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Isner has played an average of 37.0 games.
  • Borges has played 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.4 games per match and winning 49.4% of those games.
  • On clay, Borges has played six matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Isner and Borges have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

