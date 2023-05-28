The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jule Niemeier and Daria Kasatkina go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Niemeier vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2023 (her last match), Niemeier lost to Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kasatkina lost 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 against Jelena Ostapenko.

Niemeier and Kasatkina went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 21, 2022. Kasatkina won the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Kasatkina and Niemeier have matched up for three sets, and it's been Kasatkina who has emerged with the upper hand, winning two of them. Niemeier has been victorious in one set.

Kasatkina and Niemeier have played 23 total games, with Kasatkina winning 15 games and Niemeier being victorious in eight.

Niemeier vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities

Jule Niemeier Daria Kasatkina +240 Odds to Win Match -350 - Odds to Win Tournament +6600 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

