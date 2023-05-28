Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Jule Niemeier and Daria Kasatkina go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Niemeier attempt to take down Kasatkina.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Niemeier vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2023 (her last match), Niemeier lost to Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
- In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kasatkina lost 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 against Jelena Ostapenko.
- Niemeier and Kasatkina went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 21, 2022. Kasatkina won the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
- Kasatkina and Niemeier have matched up for three sets, and it's been Kasatkina who has emerged with the upper hand, winning two of them. Niemeier has been victorious in one set.
- Kasatkina and Niemeier have played 23 total games, with Kasatkina winning 15 games and Niemeier being victorious in eight.
Niemeier vs. Kasatkina Odds and Probabilities
|Jule Niemeier
|Daria Kasatkina
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|40.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.