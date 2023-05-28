In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Daria Kasatkina (ranked No. 9) meets Jule Niemeier (No. 72).

Compared to the underdog Niemeier (+240), Kasatkina is the favorite (-350) to get to the round of 64.

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Daria Kasatkina +240 Odds to Win Match -350 - Odds to Win Tournament +6600 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

Jule Niemeier vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Niemeier was defeated by No. 80-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kasatkina was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 0-6 against Jelena Ostapenko.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Niemeier has played 22.3 games per match and won 49.4% of them.

On clay, Niemeier has played 10 matches over the past year, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 49.3% of games.

Kasatkina has played 54 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

On clay courts, Kasatkina has played 16 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Niemeier and Kasatkina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 16. Kasatkina claimed victory in that matchup 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

In three total sets against each other, Kasatkina has won two, while Niemeier has secured one.

Kasatkina and Niemeier have matched up in 23 total games, with Kasatkina taking 15 and Niemeier claiming eight.

Niemeier and Kasatkina have played one time, averaging 23.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

