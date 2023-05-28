Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Juncheng Shang and Juan Pablo Varillas at Stade Roland Garros.

You can watch Tennis Channel to see Varillas attempt to knock out Shang.

Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Shang vs. Varillas Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Shang eliminated No. 259-ranked Renzo Olivo, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

In his previous tournament (the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship), Shang lost to Felipe Alves 6-7, 1-4 on April 1, in the qualification round 1.

In the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023, Varillas came up short against Francisco Cerundolo, losing 2-6 (retired).

Shang hasn't matched up with Varillas in the past five years.

Shang vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Juncheng Shang Juan Pablo Varillas +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

