Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Juncheng Shang and Juan Pablo Varillas at Stade Roland Garros.
You can watch Tennis Channel to see Varillas attempt to knock out Shang.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Shang vs. Varillas Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Shang eliminated No. 259-ranked Renzo Olivo, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
- In his previous tournament (the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship), Shang lost to Felipe Alves 6-7, 1-4 on April 1, in the qualification round 1.
- In the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023, Varillas came up short against Francisco Cerundolo, losing 2-6 (retired).
- Shang hasn't matched up with Varillas in the past five years.
Shang vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities
|Juncheng Shang
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.