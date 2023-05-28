On Sunday, Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 97 in the world) takes on Juncheng Shang (No. 200) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Varillas is favored over Shang, with -200 odds compared to the underdog's +155.

Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 66.7% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Juan Pablo Varillas +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Juncheng Shang vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Shang is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over No. 259-ranked Renzo Olivo in Thursday's qualifying round.

Varillas is coming off a setback in the Round of 16 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, losing 2-6 (retired) to Francisco Cerundolo.

Through 15 matches over the past year (across all court types), Shang has played 25.7 games per match and won 50.5% of them.

In his four matches on clay over the past year, Shang has played an average of 20.3 games.

Varillas has averaged 22.9 games per match through his 32 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

Varillas has averaged 21.3 games per match and 10.5 games per set through 25 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Shang and Varillas have not played against each other.

