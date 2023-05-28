In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Kaia Kanepi, the No. 76-ranked player, will clash with Madison Keys (ranked No. 20).

Kaia Kanepi vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Kanepi vs. Keys Matchup Info

Kanepi lost 5-7, 6-7 against Clara Burel in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent match).

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Keys was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 47-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6.

In the one matchup between Kanepi and Keys in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 128 at BNP Paribas Open, Keys came out on top, securing the 6-0, 7-5 victory.

In two sets between Keys and Kanepi, Keys has run the table, securing wins in all of them.

Keys has bested Kanepi in 18 total games between them, taking 13 games (72.2%) against Kanepi's five.

Kanepi vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities

Kaia Kanepi Madison Keys +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

