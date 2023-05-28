On Sunday, Kaia Kanepi (No. 76 in the world) faces Madison Keys (No. 20) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Against the underdog Kanepi (+340), Keys is favored (-500) to get to the round of 64.

Kaia Kanepi vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Kaia Kanepi vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has an 83.3% chance to win.

Kaia Kanepi Madison Keys +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Kaia Kanepi vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

Kanepi last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the match ended in a 5-7, 6-7 defeat by No. 122-ranked Clara Burel .

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Keys lost 6-2, 2-6, 4-6 versus Anhelina Kalinina.

Kanepi has played 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match.

Kanepi has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 22.5 games per match.

Keys has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 52.5% of those games.

In nine matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Keys has averaged 20.4 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 55.4% of the games.

On October 6, 2021, Kanepi and Keys met in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128. Keys came out on top 6-0, 7-5.

Keys and Kanepi have competed in two sets against on another, with Keys claiming two of them.

Keys and Kanepi have matched up in 18 total games, with Keys winning 13 and Kanepi claiming five.

In one match between Kanepi and Keys, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

