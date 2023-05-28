In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Karen Khachanov, the No. 11-ranked player, will play Constant Lestienne (ranked No. 69).

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Khachanov attempt to knock out Lestienne.

Karen Khachanov vs. Constant Lestienne Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Khachanov vs. Lestienne Matchup Info

Khachanov lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 against Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

Lestienne is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, losing 1-6 (retired) to Laslo Djere.

Khachanov and Lestienne haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Khachanov vs. Lestienne Odds and Probabilities

Karen Khachanov Constant Lestienne -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.5

