In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 69-ranked Constant Lestienne against No. 11 Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov is the favorite (-5000) in this match, compared to the underdog Lestienne, who is +1200.

Karen Khachanov vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karen Khachanov vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 98.0% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Constant Lestienne -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 68.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31.5

Karen Khachanov vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

Khachanov was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 versus Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

Lestienne is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, falling 1-6 (retired) to Laslo Djere.

In his 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Khachanov has played an average of 26.2 games.

Khachanov has played 16 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.3 games per match.

In the past year, Lestienne has competed in 36 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set.

Lestienne has averaged 17.5 games per match and 14.0 games per set in four matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Khachanov and Lestienne have not played against each other.

