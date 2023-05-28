Karolina Pliskova and Sloane Stephens are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Stephens attempt to knock off Pliskova.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Sloane Stephens Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pliskova vs. Stephens Matchup Info

Pliskova is coming off a defeat to No. 93-ranked Anna Bondar, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Stephens is coming off a 1-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Pliskova and Stephens went toe to toe in the Round of 64 at the French Open on June 3, 2021. Stephens sealed the win 7-5, 6-1.

Stephens has gotten the better of Pliskova in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Pliskova's zero.

In 19 total games, Stephens has the upper hand, earning the win in 13 of them, while Pliskova has taken six.

Pliskova vs. Stephens Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Pliskova Sloane Stephens -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

