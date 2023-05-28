In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 35) takes on Karolina Pliskova (No. 16).

In the Round of 128, Pliskova is the favorite against Stephens, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Sloane Stephens Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Karolina Pliskova vs. Sloane Stephens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 59.2% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Sloane Stephens -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Karolina Pliskova vs. Sloane Stephens Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Pliskova was beaten by No. 93-ranked Anna Bondar, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

Stephens is coming off a 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Pliskova has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.

In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Pliskova has played an average of 24.3 games.

In her 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stephens is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 49.9% of those games.

On clay, Stephens has played 12 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

In the one match between Pliskova and Stephens dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Stephens came out on top 7-5, 6-1.

Stephens and Pliskova have competed in two sets, and Stephens has had the upper hand, coming out on top in all of them.

Stephens and Pliskova have matched up for 19 total games, and Stephens has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one match between Pliskova and Stephens, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

