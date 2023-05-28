Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kayla Day and Kristina Mladenovic are on track to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.
Check out the Day-Mladenovic matchup on Tennis Channel.
Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Day vs. Mladenovic Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday, Day reached the Round of 128.
- In her last tournament, the Credit One Charleston Open, Day went down in the round of 64 to No. 187-ranked Sachia Vickery, 4-6, 2-6 on April 3.
- In her most recent match on May 22, 2023, Mladenovic lost 3-6, 0-6 versus Julia Riera in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Day hasn't gone toe to toe with Mladenovic in the past five years.
Day vs. Mladenovic Odds and Probabilities
|Kayla Day
|Kristina Mladenovic
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|64.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.5
