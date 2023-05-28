Kayla Day and Kristina Mladenovic are on track to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Check out the Day-Mladenovic matchup on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Day vs. Mladenovic Matchup Info

By defeating No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday, Day reached the Round of 128.

In her last tournament, the Credit One Charleston Open, Day went down in the round of 64 to No. 187-ranked Sachia Vickery, 4-6, 2-6 on April 3.

In her most recent match on May 22, 2023, Mladenovic lost 3-6, 0-6 versus Julia Riera in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Day hasn't gone toe to toe with Mladenovic in the past five years.

Day vs. Mladenovic Odds and Probabilities

Kayla Day Kristina Mladenovic -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.