In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 138-ranked Kayla Day takes on No. 165 Kristina Mladenovic.

In this round of 64 match against Mladenovic (+320), Day is the favorite with -450 odds.

Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kayla Day has an 81.8% chance to win.

Kayla Day Kristina Mladenovic -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.5

Kayla Day vs. Kristina Mladenovic Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Day took down No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6.

In her most recent match on May 22, 2023, Mladenovic lost 3-6, 0-6 against Julia Riera in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Day has played 17 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.

Day has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.5 games per match.

In her 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mladenovic is averaging 23.7 games per match while winning 44.9% of those games.

On clay, Mladenovic has played seven matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Day and Mladenovic have not matched up on the court.

