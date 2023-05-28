Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Laslo Djere, the No. 57-ranked player, and Andrey Rublev, the No. 7-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Rublev's match against Djere can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Djere vs. Rublev Matchup Info
- Djere last competed on May 16, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud .
- In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rublev lost 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann.
- Rublev and Djere have matched up three times in the last five years, and Rublev has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-3 win for Rublev at the The Astana Open on October 3, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.
- Rublev and Djere have squared off in nine total sets, with Rublev taking seven sets and Djere claiming two of them.
- Rublev has bested Djere in 92 total games between them, securing 51 games (55.4%) against Djere's 41.
Djere vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities
|Laslo Djere
|Andrey Rublev
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|40.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.9
