Laslo Djere, the No. 57-ranked player, and Andrey Rublev, the No. 7-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Rublev's match against Djere can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djere vs. Rublev Matchup Info

Djere last competed on May 16, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud .

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rublev lost 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann.

Rublev and Djere have matched up three times in the last five years, and Rublev has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-3 win for Rublev at the The Astana Open on October 3, 2022, the last time these two met on the court.

Rublev and Djere have squared off in nine total sets, with Rublev taking seven sets and Djere claiming two of them.

Rublev has bested Djere in 92 total games between them, securing 51 games (55.4%) against Djere's 41.

Djere vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Andrey Rublev +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

