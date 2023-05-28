In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev against No. 57 Laslo Djere.

Compared to the underdog Djere (+310), Rublev is favored (-450) to get to the round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Andrey Rublev +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Laslo Djere vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Djere was eliminated by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud, 1-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

Rublev is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 101-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Djere has played 24.8 games per match and won 50.5% of them.

In his 21 matches on clay over the past year, Djere has played an average of 22.1 games.

Rublev is averaging 25.0 games per match in his 73 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.6% of those games.

In 23 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Rublev has averaged 24.9 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 55.0% of the games.

When matching up against Djere, Rublev has put up a 3-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the The Astana Open, on October 3, 2022, which was a 6-4, 6-3 victory for Rublev.

Rublev and Djere have played nine total sets, with Rublev clinching seven of them and Djere two.

Rublev and Djere have squared off in 92 total games, with Rublev taking 51 and Djere securing 41.

Rublev and Djere have squared off three times, and they have averaged 30.7 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.