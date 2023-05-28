Leolia Jeanjean's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open against Kimberly Birrell is slated for Sunday, May 28.

You can see Birrell attempt to knock out Jeanjean on Tennis Channel.

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Kimberly Birrell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Jeanjean vs. Birrell Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Jeanjean was dropped by Yulia Putintseva 2-6, 1-6.

In her most recent match on May 23, 2023, Birrell was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Bernarda Pera in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

This is the first time that Jeanjean and Birrell have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Jeanjean vs. Birrell Odds and Probabilities

Leolia Jeanjean Kimberly Birrell +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

