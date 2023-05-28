In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 129-ranked Leolia Jeanjean faces No. 111 Kimberly Birrell.

In this Round of 128 match, Birrell is the favorite (-130) versus Jeanjean (+100) .

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Kimberly Birrell Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Kimberly Birrell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kimberly Birrell has a 56.5% chance to win.

Leolia Jeanjean Kimberly Birrell +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Kimberly Birrell Trends and Insights

Jeanjean is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

In her most recent match on May 23, 2023, Birrell lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Bernarda Pera in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Jeanjean has played 20.1 games per match in her 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Jeanjean has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 48.6% of games.

Birrell is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 48.5% of those games.

On clay courts, Birrell has played six matches and averaged 18.5 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

Jeanjean and Birrell have not competed against each other since 2015.

