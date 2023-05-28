Lesia Tsurenko and Barbora Krejcikova are set to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tsurenko vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info

Tsurenko last hit the court on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 0-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

Krejcikova most recently played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was taken down 6-7, 0-6 by No. 20-ranked Jelena Ostapenko.

This is the first time that Tsurenko and Krejcikova have competed against each other in the last five years.

Tsurenko vs. Krejcikova Odds and Probabilities

Lesia Tsurenko Barbora Krejcikova +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

