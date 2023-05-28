Barbora Krejcikova (No. 13) will meet Lesia Tsurenko (No. 63) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -300 odds, Krejcikova is the favorite against Tsurenko (+225) in this match.

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 75.0% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Barbora Krejcikova +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

Tsurenko most recently played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 0-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In her most recent match on May 14, 2023, Krejcikova came up short 6-7, 0-6 versus Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tsurenko has played an average of 19.8 games.

Tsurenko has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 18.7 games per match.

In the past year, Krejcikova has played 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 55.6% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Krejcikova has averaged 17.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 53.6% of the games.

This is the first time that Tsurenko and Krejcikova have matched up in the last five years.

