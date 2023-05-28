The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Lin Zhu and Lauren Davis going toe to toe on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.

You can watch Tennis Channel to see Davis try to knock off Zhu.

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zhu vs. Davis Matchup Info

Zhu came up short 6-7, 4-6 against Rebecca Marino in the Round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open (her most recent match).

In her last match on May 26, 2023, Davis was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Anna Blinkova in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 10, Davis played Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the round of 128 and was taken down 3-6, 0-6.

Zhu hasn't gone toe to toe with Davis in the past five years.

Zhu vs. Davis Odds and Probabilities

Lin Zhu Lauren Davis +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

