Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Lin Zhu and Lauren Davis going toe to toe on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.
You can watch Tennis Channel to see Davis try to knock off Zhu.
Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zhu vs. Davis Matchup Info
- Zhu came up short 6-7, 4-6 against Rebecca Marino in the Round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open (her most recent match).
- In her last match on May 26, 2023, Davis was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Anna Blinkova in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 10, Davis played Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the round of 128 and was taken down 3-6, 0-6.
- Zhu hasn't gone toe to toe with Davis in the past five years.
Zhu vs. Davis Odds and Probabilities
|Lin Zhu
|Lauren Davis
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|41.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.6
