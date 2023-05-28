In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 40-ranked Lin Zhu meets No. 58 Lauren Davis.

Davis has -275 odds to take home a win versus Zhu (+210).

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 73.3% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Lauren Davis +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Lin Zhu vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Zhu lost 6-7, 4-6 against Rebecca Marino in the Round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open (her last match).

In her last match in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Davis lost 2-6, 2-6 versus Anna Blinkova.

Zhu has played 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

Zhu has played two matches on clay over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.

Davis has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 50.4% of those games.

On clay courts, Davis has played five matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Zhu and Davis have not competed against each other since 2015.

