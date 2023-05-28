In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Liudmila Samsonova, the No. 15-ranked player, will battle Katie Volynets (ranked No. 90).

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Volynets attempt to knock off Samsonova.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Samsonova vs. Volynets Matchup Info

Samsonova last competed on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 6-2, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic .

Volynets is coming off a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 34-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

This is the first time that Samsonova and Volynets have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Samsonova vs. Volynets Odds and Probabilities

Liudmila Samsonova Katie Volynets -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.