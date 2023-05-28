Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Liudmila Samsonova, the No. 15-ranked player, will battle Katie Volynets (ranked No. 90).
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Volynets attempt to knock off Samsonova.
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Samsonova vs. Volynets Matchup Info
- Samsonova last competed on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 6-2, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic .
- Volynets is coming off a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 34-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- This is the first time that Samsonova and Volynets have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Samsonova vs. Volynets Odds and Probabilities
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Katie Volynets
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
