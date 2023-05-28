On Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15 in the world) faces Katie Volynets (No. 90) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Against the underdog Volynets (+260), Samsonova is favored (-350) to make it to the round of 64.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Katie Volynets -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Trends and Insights

Samsonova most recently competed on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 6-2, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic .

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Volynets was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 34-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 20.8 games per match and won 55.8% of them.

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Samsonova has played an average of 18.7 games.

In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Volynets is averaging 22.7 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Volynets has averaged 25.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 48.7% of the games.

This is the first time that Samsonova and Volynets have played in the last five years.

