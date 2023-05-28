Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Sunday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15 in the world) faces Katie Volynets (No. 90) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Against the underdog Volynets (+260), Samsonova is favored (-350) to make it to the round of 64.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Katie Volynets
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katie Volynets Trends and Insights
- Samsonova most recently competed on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 6-2, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 24-ranked Donna Vekic .
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Volynets was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 34-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.
- Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 20.8 games per match and won 55.8% of them.
- In her six matches on clay over the past year, Samsonova has played an average of 18.7 games.
- In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Volynets is averaging 22.7 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.
- In six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Volynets has averaged 25.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 48.7% of the games.
- This is the first time that Samsonova and Volynets have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.