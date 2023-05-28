Lorenzo Musetti, the No. 18-ranked player, and Mikael Ymer, the No. 53-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Watch on Tennis Channel as Ymer tries to knock out Musetti.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Mikael Ymer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Musetti vs. Ymer Matchup Info

Musetti is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 24, 2023, Ymer fell short against Arthur Fils, losing 5-6 (retired).

In the one matchup between Musetti and Ymer in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Musetti came out on top, securing the 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory.

In three total sets, Musetti has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Ymer has taken one.

Musetti and Ymer have gone head to head in 31 games, and it's been Musetti who has emerged victorious, claiming 18 of them. Ymer has won 13 games.

Musetti vs. Ymer Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Mikael Ymer -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.