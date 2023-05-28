On Sunday, Mikael Ymer (No. 53 in the world) takes on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -450 odds, Musetti is the favorite against Ymer (+320) in this match.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Mikael Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Mikael Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has an 81.8% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Mikael Ymer -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.3

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Mikael Ymer Trends and Insights

Musetti is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his last match, which was scheduled for May 24, 2023 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Ymer was eliminated against Arthur Fils via walkover.

Musetti has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.3 games per match.

Musetti has played 26 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.6 games per match.

Ymer has averaged 24.2 games per match in his 52 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

On clay, Ymer has played five matches and averaged 20.8 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

On February 8, 2022, Musetti and Ymer met in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Round of 32. Musetti secured the win 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Musetti and Ymer have faced off in three total sets, with Musetti securing two of them and Ymer one.

Musetti has taken down Ymer in 18 of 31 total games between them, good for a 58.1% winning percentage.

Musetti and Ymer have played one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

