Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Luca van Assche and Marco Cecchinato at Stade Roland Garros.

Luca van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

van Assche vs. Cecchinato Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2023 (his most recent match), van Assche was defeated by Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7, 3-6.

In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Cecchinato came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Yibing Wu in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

van Assche and Cecchinato went head to head in the finals at the ATP Challenger Lisbon, Portugal Men Singles 2022 on October 2, 2022. Cecchinato sealed the win 6-3, 6-3.

Cecchinato and van Assche have played two total sets, with Cecchinato winning two sets and van Assche claiming zero of them.

Cecchinato has bested van Assche in 18 total games between them, taking 12 games (66.7%) against van Assche's six.

van Assche vs. Cecchinato Odds and Probabilities

Luca van Assche Marco Cecchinato -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

