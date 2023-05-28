Luca van Assche (No. 79 ranking) will meet Marco Cecchinato (No. 73) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

van Assche carries -135 odds to earn a spot in the round of 64 against Cecchinato (+105).

Luca van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 57.4% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Marco Cecchinato -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Luca van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato Trends and Insights

van Assche most recently competed on May 10, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 61-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry .

In the Gonet Geneva Open (his last tournament), Cecchinato was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 59-ranked Yibing Wu, 6-7, 3-6.

Through 15 matches over the past year (across all court types), van Assche has played 26.3 games per match and won 47.5% of them.

In his eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, van Assche has played an average of 23.9 games.

In the past year, Cecchinato has played 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.0% of the games. He averages 20.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Cecchinato has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 23 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the only match between van Assche and Cecchinato dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Lisbon, Portugal Men Singles 2022 finals, Cecchinato was victorious 6-3, 6-3.

Cecchinato has taken two sets versus van Assche (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to van Assche's zero.

Cecchinato has beaten van Assche in 12 of 18 total games between them, good for a 66.7% winning percentage.

In one match between van Assche and Cecchinato, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

