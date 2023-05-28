Lucas Pouille and Jurij Rodionov are scheduled to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Rodionov's match against Pouille can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Lucas Pouille vs. Jurij Rodionov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pouille vs. Rodionov Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Pouille beat Rodionov 1-6, 7-5, 6-0.

On May 8, Rodionov lost to No. 179-ranked Jan Choinski, 6-2, 1-6, 2-6, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Pouille and Rodionov competed in the qualifying round at the French Open on May 25, 2023. Pouille won the match 1-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Pouille has taken the W in two sets versus Rodionov, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Rodionov has won one set.

In 25 total games, Pouille has the advantage, earning the win in 14 of them, while Rodionov has won 11.

Pouille vs. Rodionov Odds and Probabilities

Lucas Pouille Jurij Rodionov -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

