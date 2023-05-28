In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Lucas Pouille takes on Jurij Rodionov (No. 134).

Pouille is getting -145 odds to clinch a spot in the round of 64 against Rodionov (+110).

Lucas Pouille vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lucas Pouille vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucas Pouille has a 59.2% chance to win.

Lucas Pouille Jurij Rodionov -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Lucas Pouille vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

Pouille is looking to stay on track after a 1-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over No. 134-ranked Rodionov in Thursday's qualifying round.

Despite being defeated 6-1, 5-7, 0-6 in the qualifying round versus Pouille, Rodionov remains in the tournament.

Pouille has played 24.3 games per match in his three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Pouille has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.3 games per match while winning 60.3% of games.

Rodionov has played 22 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Rodionov has averaged 21.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 48.3% of the games.

On May 25, 2023, Pouille and Rodionov played in the French Open qualifying round. Pouille took home the win 1-6, 7-5, 6-0.

In terms of sets, Pouille has won two against Rodionov (66.7%), while Rodionov has claimed one.

Pouille has defeated Rodionov in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

Rodionov and Pouille have matched up one time, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

