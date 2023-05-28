In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Mackenzie McDonald, the No. 56-ranked player, will compete against Sebastian Korda (ranked No. 29).

You can tune in on Tennis Channel as Korda attempts to take down McDonald.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

McDonald vs. Korda Matchup Info

McDonald last hit the court on May 11, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 83-ranked Marco Cecchinato .

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his previous tournament), Korda was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 103-ranked Roman Safiullin, 2-6, 6-7.

This is the first time that McDonald and Korda have gone head to head in the last five years.

McDonald vs. Korda Odds and Probabilities

Mackenzie McDonald Sebastian Korda +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

