Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Mackenzie McDonald (No. 56 ranking) will face Sebastian Korda (No. 29) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
In this Round of 128 match, Korda is the favorite (-210) versus McDonald (+160) .
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Sebastian Korda
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- McDonald last played on May 11, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 83-ranked Marco Cecchinato .
- Korda most recently played on May 12, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was taken down 2-6, 6-7 by No. 103-ranked Roman Safiullin.
- McDonald has played 24.6 games per match in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- McDonald has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 27.0 games per match.
- Korda is averaging 25.6 games per match in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.8% of those games.
- In three matches on clay courts in the past year, Korda has averaged 25.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 40.0% of the games.
- McDonald and Korda have not competed against each other since 2015.
