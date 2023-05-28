In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Magda Linette, the No. 21-ranked player, will compete against Leylah Annie Fernandez (ranked No. 51).

Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Linette vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Linette last played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 424-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Fernandez went down 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 versus Peyton Stearns.

Linette and Fernandez have been evenly matched, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Linette had the leg up in their most recent match on April 7, 2022, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It's been a balanced split when Linette and Fernandez have played, each taking three sets.

Linette and Fernandez have matched up evenly when going head to head, as they've each taken 26 of 52 games.

Linette vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities

Magda Linette Leylah Annie Fernandez -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

