Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Magda Linette, the No. 21-ranked player, will compete against Leylah Annie Fernandez (ranked No. 51).
Check out the Linette-Fernandez matchup on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Linette vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
- Linette last played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 424-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .
- In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Fernandez went down 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 versus Peyton Stearns.
- Linette and Fernandez have been evenly matched, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Linette had the leg up in their most recent match on April 7, 2022, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- It's been a balanced split when Linette and Fernandez have played, each taking three sets.
- Linette and Fernandez have matched up evenly when going head to head, as they've each taken 26 of 52 games.
Linette vs. Fernandez Odds and Probabilities
|Magda Linette
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|49.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.