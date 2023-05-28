No. 21-ranked Magda Linette will face No. 51 Leylah Annie Fernandez in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

In the Round of 128, Fernandez is the favorite against Linette, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -110.

Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Magda Linette Leylah Annie Fernandez -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Magda Linette vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Linette came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent match).

In the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her last tournament), Fernandez was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 69-ranked Peyton Stearns, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Linette has played 22.3 games per match in her 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Linette has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.4 games per match.

Fernandez has averaged 21.9 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.2% of the games.

On clay, Fernandez has played nine matches and averaged 25.3 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Linette and Fernandez each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on April 7, 2022, with Linette claiming the victory 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Linette and Fernandez have matched up well, each clinching three of six sets versus the other.

In 52 total games played against the other, Linette and Fernandez have each secured 26.

Fernandez and Linette have matched up two times, and they have averaged 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

