In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Maria Sakkari, the No. 8-ranked player, will compete against Karolina Muchova (ranked No. 42).

The Sakkari-Muchova match can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sakkari vs. Muchova Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Sakkari was defeated by No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her last tournament), Muchova was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.

In two head-to-head matches, Muchova has defeated Sakkari two times, while Sakkari has secured the win in zero matches. Muchova won their last matchup 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, 2022.

Muchova and Sakkari have matched up for five sets, and it's been Muchova who has emerged with the upper hand, winning four of them. Sakkari has come out on top in one set.

Muchova has taken 33 games versus Sakkari, good for a 57.9% win rate, while Sakkari has won 24 games.

Sakkari vs. Muchova Odds and Probabilities

Maria Sakkari Karolina Muchova -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

