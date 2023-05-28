In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari faces No. 42 Karolina Muchova.

In this round of 64 matchup against Muchova (-110), Sakkari is the favorite with -115 odds.

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 53.5% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Karolina Muchova -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

Sakkari is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Muchova most recently played on May 16, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was taken down 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 by No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa.

Sakkari has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.5 games per match.

On clay, Sakkari has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

Muchova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.8% of those games.

On clay, Muchova has played seven matches and averaged 23.7 games per match and 11.9 games per set.

Muchova has posted a 2-0 record against Sakkari. Their most recent meeting on May 25, 2022, at the French Open, was won by Muchova 7-6, 7-6.

Muchova and Sakkari have faced off in five sets against each other, with Muchova taking four of them.

Muchova and Sakkari have faced off in 57 total games, with Muchova winning 33 and Sakkari claiming 24.

In two head-to-head matches, Sakkari and Muchova have averaged 28.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

