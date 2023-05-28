Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 57-ranked player, and Alycia Parks, the No. 49-ranked player, will meet on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to watch Vondrousova and Parks hit the court.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Alycia Parks Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vondrousova vs. Parks Matchup Info

Vondrousova lost 3-6, 3-6 against Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent match).

Parks most recently played on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem and was defeated 2-6, 0-6 by No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti.

Vondrousova and Parks have played once in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022, and Parks was victorious, winning 6-1, 7-6.

Parks and Vondrousova have played two sets, and Parks has won all of them.

Parks has bested Vondrousova in 20 total games between them, claiming 13 games (65.0%) against Vondrousova's seven.

Vondrousova vs. Parks Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Alycia Parks -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament - 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 67.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.