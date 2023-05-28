In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Marketa Vondrousova (ranked No. 57) meets Alycia Parks (No. 49).

Vondrousova is getting -1400 odds to bring home a victory against Parks (+700).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Alycia Parks Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 93.3% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Alycia Parks -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament - 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 67.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.9

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights

Vondrousova is coming off a defeat to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her most recent match on May 25, 2023, Parks lost 2-6, 0-6 against Lucia Bronzetti in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Vondrousova has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.

Vondrousova has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 20.9 games per match.

Parks has averaged 22.2 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.6% of the games.

Parks has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 11 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Vondrousova and Parks dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022 quarterfinals, Parks was victorious 6-1, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Parks has won two versus Vondrousova (100.0%), while Vondrousova has claimed zero.

Parks and Vondrousova have matched up in 20 total games, with Parks taking 13 and Vondrousova capturing seven.

In one match between Vondrousova and Parks, they have played 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

