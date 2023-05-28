Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Marton Fucsovics and Hugo Grenier at Stade Roland Garros.
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Grenier look to take down Fucsovics.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Fucsovics vs. Grenier Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023 (his last match), Fucsovics lost to Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-7.
- In his most recent match on May 20, 2023, Grenier came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Ugo Blanchet in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- This is the first time that Fucsovics and Grenier have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Fucsovics vs. Grenier Odds and Probabilities
|Marton Fucsovics
|Hugo Grenier
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.2
