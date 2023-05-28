Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Marton Fucsovics and Hugo Grenier at Stade Roland Garros.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Grenier look to take down Fucsovics.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Fucsovics vs. Grenier Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023 (his last match), Fucsovics lost to Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-7.

In his most recent match on May 20, 2023, Grenier came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Ugo Blanchet in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

This is the first time that Fucsovics and Grenier have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Fucsovics vs. Grenier Odds and Probabilities

Marton Fucsovics Hugo Grenier -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

