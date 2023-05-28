Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Marton Fucsovics (No. 80 ranking) will meet Hugo Grenier (No. 122) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
Fucsovics is the favorite (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Grenier, who is +340.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Hugo Grenier
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+340
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.2
Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023 (his last match), Fucsovics was defeated by Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-7.
- In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his previous tournament), Grenier was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 336-ranked Ugo Blanchet, 3-6, 1-6.
- Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fucsovics has played 25.1 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, Fucsovics has played an average of 24.1 games.
- Grenier is averaging 26.1 games per match in his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.
- On clay courts, Grenier has played 14 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- Fucsovics and Grenier have not played each other since 2015.
