Marton Fucsovics (No. 80 ranking) will meet Hugo Grenier (No. 122) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Fucsovics is the favorite (-500) in this match, compared to the underdog Grenier, who is +340.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has an 83.3% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Hugo Grenier -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023 (his last match), Fucsovics was defeated by Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-7.

In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his previous tournament), Grenier was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 336-ranked Ugo Blanchet, 3-6, 1-6.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fucsovics has played 25.1 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, Fucsovics has played an average of 24.1 games.

Grenier is averaging 26.1 games per match in his 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.0% of those games.

On clay courts, Grenier has played 14 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Fucsovics and Grenier have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.