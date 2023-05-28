Matteo Arnaldi and Daniel Elahi Galan are set to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Tennis Channel will show this Arnaldi versus Galan matchup.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Arnaldi vs. Galan Matchup Info

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Arnaldi was eliminated by No. 19-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Galan last played on May 8, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 by No. 159-ranked Vit Kopriva.

Arnaldi and Galan competed in the qualifying round at the US Open on August 26, 2022. Galan sealed the win 6-4, 7-6.

Galan has bested Arnaldi in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Arnaldi's zero.

Galan has bested Arnaldi in 23 total games between them, claiming 13 games (56.5%) against Arnaldi's 10.

Arnaldi vs. Galan Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Arnaldi Daniel Elahi Galan -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

