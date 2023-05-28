In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 105-ranked Matteo Arnaldi meets No. 90 Daniel Elahi Galan.

With -210 odds, Arnaldi is favored over Galan (+160) in this match.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 67.7% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Daniel Elahi Galan -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Arnaldi was defeated by No. 19-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Galan last played on May 8, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 by No. 159-ranked Vit Kopriva.

In his 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Arnaldi has played an average of 22.5 games.

On clay, Arnaldi has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 54.9% of games.

Galan has averaged 24.3 games per match in his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.

Galan has averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 17 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Arnaldi and Galan have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the US Open qualifying round. Galan was victorious in that bout 6-4, 7-6.

Galan and Arnaldi have competed in two sets, and Galan has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Galan has won 13 games (56.5% win rate) against Arnaldi, who has secured 10 games.

In their one match against each other, Arnaldi and Galan are averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets.

