The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson square off at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Tennis Channel will air this Purcell versus Thompson matchup.

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Purcell vs. Thompson Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Purcell was defeated by Pablo Llamas Ruiz 4-6, 7-6, 1-6.

In the BMW Open (his most recent tournament), Thompson was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 208-ranked Flavio Cobolli, 5-7, 1-6.

Thompson sports a 2-1 record versus Purcell, good for a a 66.7% winning percentage in their head-to-head matchups. Their last matchup in the finals at the ATP Challenger Gwangju, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023 on May 7, 2023 led to a 6-3, 6-2 win for Thompson.

Thompson and Purcell have matched up for six total sets, with Thompson taking four sets and Purcell claiming two of them.

Thompson has gotten the better of Purcell in 58 total games between them, claiming 33 games (56.9%) against Purcell's 25.

Purcell vs. Thompson Odds and Probabilities

Max Purcell Jordan Thompson +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

