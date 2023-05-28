Jordan Thompson (No. 71) will face Max Purcell (No. 67) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Thompson is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +105.

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 57.4% chance to win.

Max Purcell Jordan Thompson +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Purcell is coming off a defeat to No. 240-ranked Pablo Llamas Ruiz, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In the BMW Open (his last tournament), Thompson was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 208-ranked Flavio Cobolli, 5-7, 1-6.

Purcell has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match.

In his three matches on clay over the past year, Purcell has played an average of 26.0 games.

In his 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Thompson is averaging 24.0 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.

On clay, Thompson has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Thompson has put up a 2-1 record versus Purcell. Their most recent meeting on May 7, 2023, at the ATP Challenger Gwangju, Korea Republic Men Singles 2023, was won by Thompson 6-3, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Thompson has won four versus Purcell (66.7%), while Purcell has clinched two.

Thompson and Purcell have squared off in 58 total games, and Thompson has won more often, capturing 33 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Purcell and Thompson are averaging 19.3 games and 2.0 sets.

