Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Michael Mmoh and Taylor Fritz will clash on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Catch the action on Tennis Channel as Fritz attempts to take down Mmoh.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mmoh vs. Fritz Matchup Info

In his most recent scheduled match on March 1, 2023, Mmoh advanced past Tommy Paul via walkover at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

Fritz last played on May 26, 2023 in the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open and was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, Fritz was beaten by No. 101-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 1-6.

Mmoh hasn't gone toe to toe with Fritz in the past five years.

Mmoh vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Michael Mmoh Taylor Fritz +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 30.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.