In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 123-ranked Michael Mmoh meets No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

Fritz is the favorite (-5000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Mmoh, who is +1100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 98.0% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Taylor Fritz +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 30.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

In his most recent scheduled match on March 1, 2023, Mmoh made it past Tommy Paul via walkover at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

In the Gonet Geneva Open (his previous tournament), Fritz was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7.

Mmoh has played 21 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match.

In the past year, Fritz has played 66 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.2% of the games. He averages 26.1 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Fritz has averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.7% of the games.

This is the first time that Mmoh and Fritz have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.