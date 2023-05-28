The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Jessika Ponchet, the No. 123-ranked player, going up against Nadia Podoroska, the No. 101-ranked player.

Podoroska's matchup with Ponchet will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Podoroska vs. Ponchet Matchup Info

Podoroska is coming off a loss to No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon, Ponchet went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Diane Parry.

Podoroska and Ponchet haven't played each other in the last five years.

Podoroska vs. Ponchet Odds and Probabilities

Nadia Podoroska Jessika Ponchet -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

