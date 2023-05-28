Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Jessika Ponchet, the No. 123-ranked player, going up against Nadia Podoroska, the No. 101-ranked player.
Podoroska's matchup with Ponchet will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.
Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Podoroska vs. Ponchet Matchup Info
- Podoroska is coming off a loss to No. 36-ranked Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her last match in the qualifying round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon, Ponchet went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Diane Parry.
- Podoroska and Ponchet haven't played each other in the last five years.
Podoroska vs. Ponchet Odds and Probabilities
|Nadia Podoroska
|Jessika Ponchet
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|51.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.8
