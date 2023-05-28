Jessika Ponchet (No. 123) will meet Nadia Podoroska (No. 101) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

In this round of 64 matchup versus Ponchet (+110), Podoroska is the favorite with -145 odds.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 59.2% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Jessika Ponchet -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Nadia Podoroska vs. Jessika Ponchet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2023 (her last match), Podoroska was defeated by Sloane Stephens 4-6, 1-6.

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon, Ponchet went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Diane Parry.

Podoroska has played 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Podoroska has played an average of 20.5 games.

In the past 12 months, Ponchet has played 13 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.0% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Podoroska and Ponchet have matched up in the last five years.

